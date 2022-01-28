When the cookies were placed in the oven, it was time to clean all utensils and pans and each kitchen had to be spotless. When the cookies came out of the ovens, division was being put to good use as to just how many cookies would each person get.
Then it came laundry time. Dishtowels and dishrags had to be tossed into the washer and dryer that sits right in the classroom and laundry had to be clean and folded for the next class.
Some of the students were so eager to discuss the cooking program with the guest. The excitement on their faces could hardly be contained. One student said he used the cooking examples at home and feels so proud of his accomplishments.
When the cookies were cool enough to eat, you could hear “m-m-m-m-m,” “s-o-o-o good” and “boy these are SOOO good.” Some were even shared with Mrs. Scott.
Mt. Shadow Middle School is the only school in the district that has kitchen facilities. Last December some of the cooking class cookbooks were sold as a fundraiser.
Word has it due to the declining enrollment, both middle schools’ nay must be combined and end up with just one middle school.
The other well-kept secret is the donation of 26 sewing machines and the Education Foundation has written grants to have the machines repaired. A super gentleman did this by the name of Jim Wiley at Parkside Sewing.
The needs are many for the cooking program. The refrigerator is onto its last “groan.” Paper towels, plastic sealer bags, groceries of all kinds for the kitchen are needed.
Mt. Shadows also has a state-of-the-art wood shop. The district should probably think about adding some type of vocational education program to the curriculum. So many students are feeling the pinch with the spiraling economics but if the community comes together, they can keep some of these programs from failing and disappointing another child.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
