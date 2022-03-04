The advantages of a seven-period day at Rancho Cotate, according to Principal Mitchell Carter, are many. Students could make up tests and get help during regular, weekly tutorial periods and teachers would no longer have to give up lunch or stay after school. Athletes wouldn’t have to miss sixth period on game days. The crush of traffic before and after school would be muted. And teachers would have time each week to meet and plan.
Carter presented the proposed seven period day schedule to the school board at its Dec. 11 meeting to a less than enthusiastic response. Board members had concerns about the practical, getting kids to school impacts of a significant change in schedule, they weren’t thrilled with the shorter class periods that would apply two days each week and the earlier start time was an issue.
“I can see where there are many benefits for the teachers and adults involved,” began Board President Susan Baron, but she wondered, where are the benefits for kids? Citing evidence that adolescent biological clocks don’t work as well early in the morning she said, “backing the starting time up to 7:30 from 7:50 kinds of raises that question for me.” She also wanted to see how the schedule change fits into the school’s overall plan. The board, she said, “has a major concern with the AP scores;” how does the schedule change address the need for improved test scores?
“My thinking is that the schedule would be a piece of the puzzle,” Carter responded, “giving some of the support that wasn’t there for students who need extra help and some of the flexibility that hasn’t been there.”
Administrators have been working on the schedule with Ranch teachers for about a year and last year teachers at the high school voted to approve it, 75 to 25 percent. The schedule change was shelved last spring, however, to give administrator more time to address details of implementation that had nothing to do with teachers. If the seven period day moves forward, teachers will have to vote on the same local option waiver as last year and the waiver will need union and board approval.
Compared to the current schedule, the proposal on the table is a significant change with three different schedules-the regular day, the meeting day would apply three days a week.
Students would attend either first through sixth or second through seventh; some kids would choose to take seven classes. The school day for the earlier group is 7:30 to 2:30; the latter schedule is 8:30 to 3:30. Homeroom will remain at fourth period and classes will be 55 minutes, five minutes longer than the current schedule.
Carter will bring the board’s concerns to the faculty and has plans for community forums, so parents can speak to the changes. If the new schedule is approved, it will take effect next fall.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.