On roster of the pioneers of Santa Rosa and of Sonoma County the name of Matthews has been conspicuous from the days of the beginning of a general social order hereabout. Among the pioneers no craftsman was a more important factor than the blacksmith, for at his forge and before a proper stock of supplies came in, the settlers found relief from many of the initial problems. Charles Wesley Matthews, uncle of the subject of this sketch, was the pioneer blacksmith in Santa Rosa. He had come into California on the first wave of the rapid immigration here in 1849, a trained blacksmith, and had set up a forge in Santa Rosa. He later was joined by his brother, Alfred Fletcher Matthews, father of George W. Matthews, and for years the Matthews brothers were among the best known and most effective smiths in this section of the state. They had been trained in this trade by their father, a Tennessee blacksmith of might and renown in his home country, and in the third generation George W. Matthews, subject of this biographical review and the present chief of police of the city of Santa Rosa, became a blacksmith and long followed the useful vocation before taking up his present duties.
George W. Matthews is a native son of Sonoma County, born of Alfred Fletcher and Mary F. (Manning) Matthews, the latter of whom was a native of the state of New York and both of whom are deceased. The late Alfred Fletcher Matthews was a native of the state of Tennessee. His father was a blacksmith, and he was early trained in that craft. In 1849 his elder brother Charles Wesley Matthews had come to California and had become engaged as a blacksmith in Santa Rosa. In 1857 Alfred F. Matthews joined his brother in Santa Rosa and set up here as a blacksmith and wheelwright He also bought a tract of land in the neighborhood of Santa Rosa, where he made his home following his marriage and for some time carried on farming operations there, becoming one of the substantial pioneers of the community. He was an ardent member of the Masonic order and did well his part in the general development work carried on here in the days when the community was getting a good start on the way to its present fine status. Of the five children born to Alfred F. Matthews and wife, George W. is the only survivor.
Reared on the home farm and in the city of Santa Rosa, George W. Matthews received his education in the Rincon school then in the old Jones Academy and finished in the Fremont school. From the days of his boyhood, he was trained in the blacksmith trade by his father, and with his brother, Charles W. Matthews, became proficient in that useful vocation. After leaving his father’s shop he was employed in the shop of C. F. French, later with Baker & Schmnidli, and then with Colgan Brothers, and thus worked at his trade until 1909, when he joined the Santa Rosa Police force, going on as a patrolman. Attention to duty and effectively ness of service soon made Mr. Matthews one of the best known and more serviceable members of the force and was advanced in service until on December 3, 1918, he made chief of the department, which responsible position he since has occupied. The police force of Santa Rosa though small (six men besides the chief) is an efficient one, and general credit is given Chief Matthews for the effective manner in which he has raised the standard of service since he became the head of the department.
Chief Matthews has for years been one of the most active members of the local society of the Native Sons of the Golden West (No. 28) has been through the chairs in that order and has rendered effective service as district deputy of the order in this state. He also is an active member of the local lodge of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (No. 646) and of Yupa Tribe No. 138 of Improved Order of Red Men in Santa Rosa, in the affairs of which fraternal organizations he takes a warm interest.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park, Penngrove, and Sonoma County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.