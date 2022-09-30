The Rohnert Park City Council approved an agreement to extend the contract of Empire Waste Management, the city’s waste hauler since 1975. Empire will remain the city’s waste hauler until 2001.
This still did not sit well with people who wanted to see the contract go out to bid.
The City of Cotati introduced a wastewater retrofit program similar to Rohnert Park’s. But Cotati will replace old toilets with new ones, unlike Rohnert Park that just retrofits old toilets. The city determined that developers who benefit from added sewer capacity should pay for the retrofits and at the same time a $1,750 fee was established for those wanted to acquire building permits.
The possibility of a new Rohnert Park Golf Course was introduced at a Rohnert Park City Council meeting in October, the city found itself in a position to acquire some land that recently became available for sale just west of town.
The issue was debated and questions about the land’s open space status came up. The land is protected from development by the Williamson Act. But some city officials felt the golf course would still be an acceptable use. Before taking action, the council decided to wait and see what the Sonoma County Open Space District intends to do about this land.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
