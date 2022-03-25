Some straight talk about the budget at Sonoma State University recently came from both Bernie Goldstein, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Larry Furukawa-Schlereth, Vice President for Administration and Finance on campus.
“We have been hearing various rumors about the budget reductions facing Sonoma State University for the current academic year and want to share with you the facts as we know them,” said the prepared statement. “It is natural to be concerned about the impact of any budget cuts on our campus, so we want all of you to understand what is happening.
“There are two budget issues we have been struggling with over the past several weeks. The first relates to a mandate from the California Department of Finance, directing the university to make plans to reduce its current fiscal year budget by $35 million. This is in response to the governor’s call for budget reductions in all state agencies. SSU’s share of this budget reduction
is $738,820. We should add, however, that the governor has called for a special legislative session in January to address the budget shortfall. Those deliberations could result in further changes, and we will keep you informed of potential impacts on our campus budget.
“The second budget issue relates to a campus mandate to identify $350,000 to support various technology requirements, including (a) the faculty workstation program, (b) services and equipment provided to students in our open computer laboratories, and (c) academic software. After significant discussion and consultation, we have jointly recommended to the president that each Division of the University share in identifying the total $1,087,820 needed.
