John Vonderlin lives on Alder Avenue right next to the west end of the mall, “I think I have the honor of being the most impacted person,” he said. With a delivery entrance on Alder Avenue, 1,000 feet away from the main road, “it basically turns Alder Avenue into a 1,000-foot driveway for all of the trucks,” said Vonderlin.
Vonderlin described a scenario where residents are not only subjected to headlights from passing vehicles shining into their homes, but also to the sound of trucks echoing off the 800-foot-long retail building running parallel to the road.
Consultants at the hearing tried to allay these fears. Kristan Otto, project manager for Willey Creek, said her experience with the company’s Vacaville mall indicates that after the initial stocking of the stores, deliveries are generally made using smaller trucks. Also, she said deliveries are made during business hours, not at night.
There was also concern that for people wanting to turn left from Alder Avenue, across two lanes of traffic onto eastbound 116, that the intersection would become a new traffic hazard.
But traffic consultant Stephen Weinberger noted that new signals at West Cotati Avenue, plus signals planned for when Stony Point Road is realigned across Highway 116, would create traffic gaps that do not exist now. The Stony Point project is likely to begin within the next year.
Vernal pools on the site also have been an obstacle to past development.
The Army Corps of Engineers had established that it would not issue a grading and fill permit until this impact had been sufficiently mitigated.
Biological consultant Geoff Mock noted that the developer is buying 13.4 acres of property off Todd Road. “This property,” said Mock, “will be turned over to the Department of Fish and Game, who will keep that land in open space.”
He noted that the land will be turned into a wetland similar to the wetland being displaced by the development. Mock added that he also is working with the Sonoma County Open Space District to protect this and other parcels that may be used to keep endangered plant species that live on the mall site.
One vernal pool habitat on the project site is home to “Sebastopol Meadowfoam,” a state and federally listed endangered species. Mock said he has found another piece of property that already is a habitat for Sebastopol Meadowfoam and could be sufficient to replant the life from the mall site.
“Vernal pool creation on Santa Rosa Plain has mixed reviews,” Mock told the commission. “The first five or six years it was a rough science, but in the past few years they have been more successful.”
He added that these new pools would be monitored continuously for five years and for another 15 years they would continue to be monitored regularly.
Whatever happened to this plan?
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
