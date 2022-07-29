Cotati is hoping to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in sales tax revenue from the Sonoma County Wine Country Factory Stores. The city can also expect to bring in a lot of cars.
A traffic analysis done for the project’s environmental impact report estimates that about 600 to 800 cars will be driving in and out of the factory outlet mall each hour during its busiest times, on weekend afternoons.
So, the preparers of the EIR, Harding Lawson Associates of Novato, are recommending several major traffic improvements along Highway 116. Cotati planning director Dennis Dorch noted that such changes were anticipated by developer Willey Creek Co., Inc’s plan for the mall.
The EIR has been up for scrutiny for the past several weeks and Monday night the Cotati Planning commission heard public comment regarding the effects of the 30-acre outlet mall project.
The outlet mall’s 297,400 square feet of retail space represents the fulfillment of the city’s long-term goal of expanding its sales tax base. “This site has been reserved for retail use for many years,” Planning director Dennis Dorch told the commission, noting that the city’s general plan designates that site as a general commercial zone.
Still, he noted, the issues surrounding traffic and the parcel’s wetlands status had to be addressed. The commission took no action on the document but rather suggested some concerns that should be addressed by the EIR consultants before it goes to the city council for approval.
“What we are trying to do is create a full disclosure document that will be an assistance to the decision-makers,” said Dorch. The planning department is continuing to take written public comment, and the document should be before the city council next month.
Among the changes would be the highway 101 northbound off-ramp, where another left-turn lane would be added. And West Cotati Avenue would be re-aligned so that it meets Gravenstein Highway directly across the street from the main entrance to the mall. The West Cotati Avenue intersection would be governed by a new traffic signal.
Other changes will include the widening of Gravenstein Highway, repaving of Redwood Drive, an extension of Helman Lane at the rear entrance to the mall and improvements along Alder Avenue, which would lead to the delivery entrance.
Even with these mitigation measures, the added traffic was still the main concern of the people who commented at Monday’s public hearing. “What may well be acceptable to a traffic engineer’s study may not be acceptable to the citizens living there,” said Dale Dalton, who lives on Helman Lane across from the city corporation yard, near the rear of project.
Dalton added that the traffic on his street, which will be the entrance to a parking lot for larger vehicles such as RV’s and busses, could be heavier than anticipated. “The road you put in for that development across from me is failing, as I said it would,” said Dalton.
West Cotati Avenue resident Chris Alderman told the commission that she was concerned about people using West Cotati Avenue as a shortcut, causing that area to lose its rural character, “We still have lots of sheep and horses in that area and we would like to keep it low traffic.” Continued next week.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
