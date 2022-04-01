The school board will begin cutting $2 million from the district’s $35 million general fund in a special budget meeting next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the presentation hall at Creekside Middle School.
The budget advisory committee, which has met and held public hearings since fall, will give its recommendations and the board will take public comments.
While discussion will continue for several months, the bulk of the cuts must be determined next Tuesday and at the regular school board meeting the following Tuesday March 12, because the state’s deadline for issuing layoff notices is March 15.
Make no mistake-everything is on the table for this, the second straight year of budget cuts and the dollar amount is significant. While nothing is final cuts will be made as far from students as possible; some cuts are already obvious.
Fewer students mean fewer teachers-seven, in fact, for a savings of $360,000 or more if higher-paid retirees account for most of the departures. The child welfare and attendance position, vacant and set for $37,000 will go away, Adaptive P.E. with fewer students will be cut about $30,000 and $3,500 for non-existent athletics at El Camino will go back to the general fund.
Parents should brace for the almost certain closure of an elementary school, saving $300,000 a year, more if the district office or a paying tenant moves in. Some administrators will be cut, night custodial hours will be halved, the Ranch may lose a counselor and office staff and librarians will see hours cut and jobs eliminated. The costly IB program at Rancho Cotate will likely phase out in favor of advanced placement classes.
The budget committee, in response to public outcry, will not recommend major cuts in athletics and music, but they could still be significantly affected.
Declining enrollment is, once again, the villain in this drama. In January enrollment was down 171 students from fall and will probably go to 200, estimated Ann Huber, assistant superintendent of finance. At the state-funded $4,625 per student, it is nearly half the projected shortfall.
Salaries, which account for about 85 percent of the general fund, will go up as they do each year, costing at least $1 million more; teachers and the district have not finalized salary negotiations, so that number is preliminary.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
