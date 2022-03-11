Creekside is buying new basketball uniforms for our girls’ basketball program. In past seasons, they have used old, tattered uniforms the boys’ basketball teams wore in the first years of this school’s existence. Since that time the boys’ basketball program has bought new uniforms but until now the girls’ program had not. Now with the new uniforms, the funding of the girls’ basketball programs is equal to that of the boys’ program. It seems in the spirit of fairness that the programs of the school that happens to be directed towards girls should have everything the boy’s programs have, right? Well, these new uniforms are possibly the final change to be made in order to make all Creekside sports programs equal, a goal often dreamed about but not always fully reached.
Last month the ceremony honoring the January students of the month took place once again in the presentation hall. Those recognized at the ceremony are Kara Cunningham, Jenny Longman, Monica Campos, Scott Grubb, Kyle Jackson, Amanda Lowder, Alberto Rios, Eli Van Sickel, Travis Hampton, Michelle Novasel, Jared Ruthkowski, Mike Ferronato, Cayla Morphew, and Danielle Conte.
May 2016
The Cotati City Council adopted a motion authorizing City Manager Damien O’ Bid to execute an updated development agreement for the Village Walk Subdivision.
Standard Pacific in 2004 began the entitlement process for the Village Walk subdivision at 690 E. Cotati Ave. The process was completed, the map was recorded, and Standard Pacific was required to enter into a development agreement; in this case a subdivision improvement {SIA). In return for the City of Cotati approval to subdivide and develop the property, the developer was required to ensure development of site infrastructure through the SIA, which includes a security instrument (typically a construction bond). Standard Pacific subsequently performed all of the on-site and off-site improvements, except for the street landscaping and park.
The model homes were also submitted for a plan check and were approved so the individual units could be quickly issued building permits. Because of corporate changes, Standard Pacific (now Ca-1Atlantic Homes) stopped work on the site and began looking for a buyer to develop the homes. The development site was expected to close escrow on May 6 to Synergy-McKinley DCF Village Walk, L/P, a partnership led by the former Christopherson Homes developers.
The bulk of the public improvements are complete. But street landscaping and park improvements are not finished, making it necessary to transfer the SIA to the new owners to ensure completion of the final site improvements.
Approval of the SIA will result in a significant increase in traffic impact fees due (approximately $273,000). The SIA will also reflect the correctly credited park in lieu fees in accordance with the municipal code section 17.76. 030.F5, which results in a fully improved publicly available park instead of a park in lieu fee of $621,000. Both are impact fees restricted for specific purposes and do not affect Cotati’s General Fund.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
