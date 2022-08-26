Peter M. Callinan was elected Mayor of the City of Rohnert Park by the new city’s City Council after Eugene Williams, Sonoma County clerk, administered the oath of office to the new councilmen at the first meeting of the council held at the John Reed School Monday night.
Other councilmen are Jack D. Buchanan, Kenneth C. Bell, Vernon P. Smith, and Dale L. Foust. Sonoma County Supervisors made an official canvass of the August 21 incorporation election results and declared Rohnert Park a city Monday afternoon.
Monday night’s impressive ceremony was opened by the Flag Salute led by members of the Cub Scout Den Six of Pack Four, followed by an. Invocation given by the Rev. Harvey E. Robinson, pastor of the Faith Presbyterian Church.
Tom Bolduc, chairman for the opening meeting, introduced Mr. Williams, who read the resolution adopted that afternoon (August 27) declaring the formation of the City of Rohnert Park, the seventh city for Sonoma County, and the first city to incorporate in Sonoma County in 60 years. The resolution also declared the five men who received the highest vote in the incorporation election as city councilmen and gave the new city the name of City of Rohnert Park.
Allan Charvoz, former may or Santa Rosa, congratulated the people of Rohnert Park upon becoming a city and offered councilman an invitation to attend the September 13 meeting of the Sonoma County City Mayors Council.
A telegram of congratulations was read from Governor Edmund G. Brown.
Mrs. Lawrence A. Sani was appointed City Clerk and sworn in. She was also appointed temporary Treasurer.
Other appointments were C. A. Wiggins, Superintendent of Public Works; Edward Carpenter, City Engineer; James Harrison, chairman of the Recreation Commission and Janes LeBoeuf, chairman of the Advisory Commission. Robert Ryan was appointed Chief of the Rohnert Park Volunteer Fire Department.
Guy King and S. Carson Mitchell, Sonoma County Supervisors, expressed congratulations to the new city.
Paul Golis presented the planning map and the master plan for the Park, saying you will be told from all sides it can’t be done but remember we can provide water, we can provide sewerage services, we can provide city services. The only limit we have in Rohnert Park is what you as residents of the Park make of it and you must have faith in what you are doing.
The first formal meeting of the council was directed by John Holtom, attorney with Wilson, Harzfeld, Jones and Morton of San Mateo, legal counsel for the former District.
The official map of City of Rohnert Park was presented by Marshall and Hudis, Civil Engineers, Rohnert Park.
A resolution was passed declaring September 21,22 and 23, as Rohnert Park Days and the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce was delegated to plan ceremonies and invite other communities of the county to participate.
The rest of August and first two weeks in September, up to close of registration period, was set as time for concentrating to get all eligible persons in the Park to register.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
