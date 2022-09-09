The voters in Rohnert Park turned out in a relatively high number to cast their votes for or against incorporation. When the polls officially closed at 7 p.m. and the election officials started county the results, the first returns seemed rather unpredictable. However, as the evening went on and the totals grew larger, the issue for the incorporation started pulling out in front. Although the differential in votes seemed to remain in the late twenties and early thirties all during the evening, along toward the final tally, the incorporation of Rohnert Park worked its way up to a carrying majority of 70 votes.
The second measure on the ballot, the name of the proposed new city, was rather set situation from the beginning, with the name Rohnert Park establishing an early lead and not only holding it, but increasing it as the evening went along.
On the candidates for councilmen, the early and final tallies showed a favorable count for Mr. Pete Callinan, with the totals for candidates running as follows: Pete Callinan 250, Jack Buchanan 164, Kenneth Bell 162, Vernon Smith 160, Dale Foust 150, Robert Coppa 146, Thomas Bolduc 141, John Giberson 136, Raul Agruilar 123, Bill Kline 123, Bart Mitchell 121, Dywayne Strawther 113, Jim Pockrus 108, Marjorie Jennings 104, William Madden 103, Jack McCormick 101, Reinhart Peterson 96, Ronald Rasmussen 61, James Lynch 55, and Dave Doig 51.
The final tally for the incorporation came out to a fine prediction by Mr. James LeBoefu, who stated the incorporation would pass by 70 votes. For incorporation 308 against incorporation 238.
For the name, the final tally read Rohnert Park 398, Cotati Park 128.
Now that that this issue is over, it is hoped that everyone who worked so hard for, or so hard against, will team up now and work together in bettering the community, which is now the newest city in California.
Rohnert Park is the first planned city in California. Rohnert Park is the first new city in Sonoma County since 1905.
Rohnert Park is the fourth largest city in the county.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
