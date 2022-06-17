Plausible assumptions for the new century are based upon the design principles of sustainability and new urbanism. Sustainability emphasizes use of local materials, renewable energy, and resource recycling. New urbanism accentuates ready accessibility to an urban center and its amenities to promote community and culture. Sustainability and new urbanism are the design principles that guide the Sonoma Mountain Village project approved for development by last year’s RP City Council. The same principles can bring overall coherence to Rohnert Park planning and fulfill its original vision as a community oriented, healthy environment.
Sustainability is the capacity to endure. According to the Brundtland Commission of the United Nations, sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
Sustainability is to take responsibility for our environment, our future, and the generations to follow. This entails ecological, economic, and social awareness, a commitment to conscious choices and recognition that RP is a community where our mutual choices affect one another.
The conditions for a Rohnert Park New Urbanism envision a Smart train station located on Rohnert Park Expressway to serve as a transportation hub. Radiating from the hub would be local transport that connects the town together. Local transport would be provided along the Expressway to Green Music Center and along Country Club Drive to Golf Course Drive, Conveyance would take the form of self-powered or gas electric shuttles, streetcars, or monorail. Street cars would add charm to neighborhoods and promote tourism.
In proximity to the town center, Rohnert Park Expressway needs to slow down. This major thoroughfare divides the town in two. With autos often speed 50 miles per hour according to a recent Press Democrat article, the Expressway has become a major hazard to vehicles and pedestrians. To slow and ease traffic to the new town center, a roundabout may be interposed at Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive and another at Rohnert Park Expressway and Snyder Lane.
With a Smart train station, a town center, safe passage for pedestrians, and appropriate promotion, RP likely would become a destination for weekend and summer Smart train tourism. Eventually Smart train tourism would attract San Francisco and Wine County visitors to Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Windsor, and Healdsburg. RP needs to include itself in this new future.
This would provide major impetus to the quality of life, community, business, and property values.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
