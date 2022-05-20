Seventeen members or individuals affiliated with the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati (including those recognized by members) received the distinguished Paul Harris Award on Thursday, February 17, at Sally Tomatoes. This represented over 50 percent of the nearly-four-year-old Rotary club, primarily serving the Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove communities. At the meeting, President Kristine Redko praised the Rotary Club on a wonderful achievement and expressed her pride in both the financial contributions made by the RCRC members, but also the time they have dedicated to projects in the community and around the world.
Paul Harris Fellows are defined as individuals who give at least $1000 to the Rotary Foundation and have also contributed their time and energies towards the humanitarian projects that Rotary International supports, such as clean water, literacy, eradication of polio, and so forth. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati has been especially active in the community and globe this year, dedicating their efforts to such organizations as NOAH, Junior Achievement, Cotati Critters, COTS, SSU Rotaract and hosting a foreign exchange student from Belgium. RCRC has also created their own Books and Balls program, shipping hundreds of books, sports equipment, and medical supplies to a sister club in Kitwii, Kenya.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
