This could be a banner week for Rohnert Park and other cities’ non-profits expecting to raise funds on fireworks sales over the July 4th weekend. Since Santa Rosa banned fireworks (Cotati also forbids their use) booth volunteers are anticipating a greater revenue. Will there be problems?
“No problem,” says Sgt. Art Sweeney, public information officer for the Dept. of Public Safety. As long as they use the Safe and Sane fireworks. Properly.”
What are “Safe and Sane” fireworks? They are the ones bearing the Safe & Sane label from the State of California Fire Marshal. Look for it before you buy.
“Illegal fireworks or altered Safe and Sane products are causes for arrests.” said Sweeney. “Last year we had 24 arrests over the July 4th holiday. We have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”
Basically, fireworks that fly through the air or explode are illegal.
Just to make sure, the Dept. of Public Safety will have extra officers on duty aboard fire trucks and police cars throughout the holiday.
Fireworks bought in Rohnert Park must be used in Rohnert Park. They cannot be transported back to Santa Rosa nor anywhere in the unincorporated county land. Cities that allow fireworks include Petaluma, Sebastopol, Cloverdale, and RP.
City hopes for a safe and sane celebration
The City of Rohnert Park wishes everyone a wonderful 4th of July celebration. Please be careful.
Please use “Safe and Sane” fireworks and read and follow label directions.
Use your fireworks outdoors and have water handy (a garden hose and a bucket). Never give fireworks to small children and adults should supervise the use of fireworks by older children.
Please do not throw or point fireworks at other people and do not carry fireworks in your pocket.
Please stay away from illegal explosives.
To protect life and property, there will be extra Public Safety officers on duty over the 4th of July weekend. If you have questions about fireworks safety, you can call the Public Safety Department’s number at 707-584-2650.
Since fireworks were banned several years ago, the above is just old history.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.