Young men and women who are considering a future career in law enforcement and/or firefighting now have an opportunity to explore their potential career choice by joining the newly formed Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Explorer Post. The Department of Public Safety is a unique agency that provides police and fire services to the residents of Rohnert Park. The explorer program offers insight into both fascinating careers.
“America’s hope lies in the youth of today.” This philosophy led Learning for Life, a subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America, to develop the Explorer Division for career-oriented young adults. Exploring is a career education program for both young men and women who are 15 and graduated from the eighth grade through twenty years of age. The program is based on a unique and dynamic relationship between the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and the youth in the community.
These young men and women volunteer their time in order to gain practical experience that will help them in establishing career goals. The result is a program of activities that helps the youth pursue their special interests, grow and develop through maturity, and become viable members of the community.
The explorer program has four specific goals. Explorers should gain practical experience in a career, special interest or skill. Engage in a program of activities centered on six specific experiences are career, leadership, service, social interacting, fitness and the outdoors to encourage the development of the whole person. Experience positive leadership from adult and youth leaders and be given opportunities to take on leadership roles and have a chance to learn and grow in a supportive, caring and fun environment.
Public Safety Explorers will attend monthly meetings, training academies, community details and participate in ride-a longs with on duty police officers and fire personnel. As the program expands, more interesting opportunities await those who are willing to meet the challenge.
This penned by Mike Bates, Public Safety Officer.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
