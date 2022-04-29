Board members from three neighboring local fire districts appear to like the idea of creating a joint powers agreement to share administrative costs.
Rancho Adobe Fire District, which serves Cotati and Penngrove, along with Valley of the Moon and Rincon Valley fire districts will be a partner in the arrangement, which is expected to save money for all three districts.
Board members agreed that a lot more meeting and planning will need to take place before a final agreement can be reached. Serious talks have been underway for about a year and Tuesday’s meeting of the three boards was an opportunity for all board members to get an idea of where the process stands today. The latest draft agreement was available for review.
No action was taken, and the districts still need to gauge reactions from their own constituents before moving forward. In the meantime, district administrators, led by Rincon Valley Chief Doug Williams, will continue to fine-tune the draft agreement.
While some board members are looking at the possibility of consolidation, administrators are considering that only as a long-term option. “One thing we did decide is consolidation probably would not work that well,” said Valley of the Moon Chief John Keane.” We should look at an administrative joint powers’ agreement as a starting point.” And that is what we did.”
Rancho Adobe director Christina Karakozoff still is not enthusiastic about the JPA, particularly since the agreement appears to be a preliminary step to consolidation.
Rancho Adobe director Leland Fishman, who originally opposed the JPA proposal, said he feels the current proposal is workable as long it remains similar to a contract for services.
“I believe in community control. The one tax dollar you can see is the one spent on a fire engine. In no way would I be in favor of anything that smacks of consolidation. At this point I feel I can support a contract for services, but of we are going to rent a chief, I would like the contract to state what I am getting for my dollar.”
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
