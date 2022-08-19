The North Bay Breakers semi-pro soccer team may be given the boot if the Rohnert Park City Council decided to give preference to a pro baseball league that wants to make its home here.
Since both Mayor Jim Reilly and Councilman Art Hollingsworth were absent last night, Vice Mayor Dave Ek suggested that staff meet with the soccer and baseball representatives to seek a compromise.
But indications are that the city will have to choose between the soccer or baseball since the field at the stadium would not be compatible to both sports, whose seasons would run concurrently.
And both City Manager Joe Netter and Recreation Director Jim Pekkain are enthusiastic about the prospects of bringing Western Baseball League to Rohnert Park Stadium.
Netter and Pekkain say baseball will attract more community members to games, exhibitions, and baseball clinics. Plus, making the stadium back into a permanent baseball field will facilitate summer youth leagues such as the Joe DiMaggio, American Legion and Babe Ruth leagues.
“Staff is certainly encouraging the maximum use of that facility for the benefit of the community,” said Pekkain. “And baseball would be the best use.” He added that Western Baseball League would be able to come up with as much as $250,000 to add more seating and other improvements to the stadium.
The soccer team is at a disadvantage at this point since the Breakers’ inaugural year missed its financial goal. “The first year of business you don’t make a lot of money. You try to build up your business,” said Tom Gray, president of the Breakers organization.
“The fiasco that really cost us a lot of money was when we tried to put on a concert,” he noted. And Gray put part of the blame on the city, saying that requirements of the city’s sound ordinance caused major problems when booking bands.
He said the city’s requirement of 45-day advance notice to approve amplified music led to cancellation of a concert that was to be the first in a series of fundraisers for the Breakers. “That set our whole business operation off and really destroyed our credibility,” he said.
Instead of making money, the Breakers ended up facing a lawsuit by the promoter, said Gray. Only a last-minute offer by the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to honor the concert tickets thwarted the legal action.
Though the Breakers avoided a financial disaster, the club quickly found that a major source of anticipated revenue had suddenly dried up. The Breakers were hoping to schedule concert again this year to supplement their income, but that would still require a city compromise on the sound ordinance.
Under the contract between the city and the Breakers, signed early last year, the city has the option to deny an extension of the contract if it not happy with the arrangement after the first year.
The city is not happy. “Even if baseball wasn’t here, we would still be reviewing if the North Bay Breakers met their commitment,” said Netter. “One thing we didn’t like is that they were depending on concerts to meet their financial commitments,” he added.
The first year of soccer in Rohnert Park has resulted in a net loss of $12,500 for the city. While the city collected $6,500 in revenues, from rent and a percentage of the concession sales, from the Breakers’ season, $18,900 was spent by the city on landscaping and building maintenance.
Gray said the city should not be discouraged by a bad start, but rather can share the prestige of a top professional soccer team that has the potential to go international. “Our league is a national league with 72 teams in 36 states,” he said, adding, “Next year the league will be forming a women’s soccer league.”
Western Baseball League offers a commitment to the community too,” said Gary Thomsen, vice president of development for WBL.
“Baseball at the independent level has to get inside the community fiber,” said Thomsen, pointing out that working with youth leagues would be one of the roles of the local team.”
“It is a lot easier to get fans out to a game when they have a team, they will be familiar
with,” he added.
Thomsen estimates that with over 2,200 people on average coming to games, about $600,000 in sales tax revenue, as well as plenty of part-time and full-time jobs, would be generated.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.