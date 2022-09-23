A new café opening in downtown Cotati hopes to serve up a little nostalgia along with its pastries and espresso.
Stuart Sergeant and Eloise Simons are the husband-wife team undertaking the venture. Their café, open this week, they hope, will be located in the former Inn of the Beginning, next door to Cotati Book and Game Exchange.
They have operated the used bookstore for nearly two years. The space they are renting for a new café includes lots of room and a kitchen, plus a huge redwood sign bearing the name of the legendary club.
Sergeant said they have not chosen a name for their establishment, but after talking with customers at the bookstore the choice seems obvious, “The number of people who see the sign and say, ‘I used to come here,’ is incredible,” he said,
“It got such a famous name,” said Sergeant, “…it would be crazy not to use it.”
He noted that the owner of the building owns the name, and Sergeant hopes Cotatians will let him know if he should use the old name.
As folks began moving north from San Francisco in the late 60s and early 70s, much of the music that was happening came with them. And during the 70s. The Inn of the Beginning became a gathering place for the diversity of musicians and fans that characterized the times. Sergeant and Simons said they will not try to bring back the old club but try instead to have a café that could be complemented by their bookstore. Live music, though of a mellower sort, would be featured too once they get a use permit from the city. “Acoustic, ethnic-type music is what we would want,” said Simons.
They added that the garden area in back, which was one of the venues for the 1993 Cotati Jazz Festival, would be fixed up, complete with a children’s area.
Sergeant and Simons have plenty of room. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t say to the landlady that we only wanted half of it. It was all of it or nothing,” said Sergeant.
But with large kitchen facilities they could easily make it into a restaurant, or maybe serve some local micro-brew beer, they said.
“And we are open to suggestions, maybe darts and other games,” said Simons.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
