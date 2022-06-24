Falling from 7,200 feet isn’t a bit of fun unless you are prepared for it. Sunday noon the Star Dusters will be dropping in on Rohnert Park. The Star Dusters are the only women’s exhibition parachute team in the world. There is plenty of men teams, but these gals from the Bay Area are the only female squad in the country. The team will arrive in the park at noon in their own plane, take 20 minutes to climb to jump zone and then descent, performing acrobatics all the way down, finally pulling their rip cords, and wind allowing, landing at Rohnert Park Junior High School. They will be around for an hour or so to answer questions and talk with festival goers.
Park asks school district opinion on development
Rohnert Park City Council approved a resolution asking for written evaluation of home development from the Cotati School District.
The resolution asks the school district to assess the impact of new residents on school attendance.
Jimmie Rogers of Bart Mitchell Realty said, “The council is taking the easy way out. The state supreme court says education is state responsibility.”
“To give school boards the power of no growth is unforgivable of the city council.” Rogers said. “You are handing authority to the trustees.”
“We are not giving authority, just weight,” Councilman Vern Smith said.
Trustee Tony Carone, who was in the audience, said, “Our problem of overcrowding is here and now. We are just providing for a method of communication. The cities and schools are not separate entities.”
“We are merely putting into words what we would do anyway,” said councilman Lou Beary, although Rogers termed the resolution, “strong language.”
The council authorized City Manager Pete Callinan to seek an agreement with the city of Cotati for sewer and water service for 13 acres of Morrison Homes, near E. Cotati Ave. and the railroad.
Mayor Art Roberts and Smith voted against the measure, both because it was not a regular agenda item. They said they wanted more time to study it.
A contract for $37,048 was awarded to Argonaut Construction for improvement of Snyder Ln. from Southwest Blvd. to E. Cotati Ave. Argonaut will also receive the first progress payment of $48,768 for Rohnert Park Expressway.
A work session was scheduled with the planning commission for Sept 25 to discuss lands north of Rohnert Park Expressway.
