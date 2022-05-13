The City Recreation Commission approved and gave its full backing to a city league boys’ baseball program presented to it by the Rohnert Park Recreation Association on Monday night, March 23, 1964. Two baseball diamonds will be made available for the teams, one a regular 90-foot diamond.
The boys will be divided into three groups: 8-13, 13-14, and 15 and 16. Boys 8-12 will also be divided into major and minor leagues. The two older age groups will probably take a franchise from Boys Baseball, Inc. Some consideration is being given to a similar franchise for the younger boys.
Sign-ups will begin almost immediately at a time to be announced. Anybody who signs up will be assured of playing. The equipment, including uniforms, will be ordered as soon as sign-ups have progressed to a point where an estimate of the amount of equipment can be made.
Larry Swenson, temporary chairman of the association announced a house-to-house membership drive was initiated in Rohnert Park last Sunday but was slowed due to inclement weather. The drive will continue for several weeks.
Individual members are canvassing their neighborhoods to familiarize people with the aims and structure of the association and to urge them to become members. Purpose of the association is to set up a complete city recreation program for boys and girls and adults.
Proposals for a girls’ softball team, swimming, tennis, horseshoes, and volleyball are now under consideration. Interested persons who wish to participate or contribute their ideas are asked to contact Mr. Swenson or any other member of the association.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.