Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced President Joe Biden signed legislation to rename the historic downtown post office building in Petaluma, California, in honor of former California Congresswoman Lynn C. Woolsey. The bill became law late last month after passing as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Congresswoman Woolsey spent much of her distinguished public service career as a representative of Petaluma, making the city’s post office a fitting place to honor her by bearing her name.
“Lynn Woolsey is remembered in Congress and around the North Bay as a one-of-a kind, barrier-breaking trailblazer and a lifelong advocate for women and working families. Lynn was part of the beginning of a historic wave of female leadership at the federal level, and throughout her two decades in Congress she chipped away at the glass ceiling and paved a path for many women would follow.”
