The Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park and Cotati are having a work party at the Burton Center
Saturday March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to plant replacements for the plants that have died and been removed from the garden. We will be replacing about 50 plants in the garden as some have reached their end-of-life span, most of them in locations where there are drip irrigation lines already in place, and where minimal digging is required.
What to bring if you have them, but not required:
Friends and family to make short work of the planting.
Shovels to remove and replace the soil.
Water for you to drink.
Gloves to protect hands.
Sun protection if you need it: hats, sunscreen, long sleeves, long pants.
Come early to help set up if you can, and feel free to leave early if you can’t stay the whole time.
Let’s have a great Rotary and community good time!
