It’s that time of year again when our enclosures are filling with young, orphaned wildlife in need. Today, we have 118 animals in care, all requiring specialized diets made by our staff, volunteers, and interns. With each animal that arrives to the rescue, our fridges empty faster and costly, time-consuming trips to the store to refill them are now needed multiple times a week. We are reaching out today in the hopes that you will be able to help.
While each species that we care for at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue has unique dietary needs, we have a common list of items that we continually need to prepare wildlife diets. Thanks to the large number of young, weaning wildlife patients in care, we have a large need for hardboiled eggs and ripe, sweet fruit. If you would like to donate food to the animals in our care, please sign up using the link below.
Before signing up to donate food please read the following:
• We can quickly become overwhelmed with these types of requests, which is why we have created a sign-up sheet. Please DO NOT drop off food without signing up for a slot using the link below.
• Due to the limitations with the sign-up form, sign up slots are listed on Thursdays, but you are welcome to bring your donation any day during normal business hours (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
• Hard-boiled eggs are a great food source for most of our youngest patients, fulfilling many of their nutritional requirements. Hard-boiling the eggs prior to donation will save our staff and volunteers valuable time that we need to care for patients currently in our care. It will also save us from making multiple trips to refill exhausted propane tanks that fuel our stove. Please notate the date the eggs were hard-boiled on the container(s) that they are delivered in.
• Please keep in mind that wildlife like their fruits and veggies the same way we do, ripe but not over ripe or rotting. Due to our limitations in storage, we will need to turn away any food that arrives that is not ripe, is over ripe, or is rotting or molding.
• The species that we have currently in care do not eat citrus, night shades (tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, eggplants), or leafy greens. Please do not donate these items.
• If you would like to share our need for food donations, please be sure to include the instructions to sign up using the link below. By using the signup sheet, you are letting us know what we can expect in the coming weeks, saving our staff’s valuable time sorting food to fit in our fridges, and you are keeping food from going to waste!
• If all the slots for a week are filled and you would still like to help, please sign up for a future week.
If you can help, please deliver donations to 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma, CA 94952. Donations will be accepted every day between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We have created a drop off station on the front porch outside of the center.
