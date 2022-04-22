Hanna Boys Center is making final preparations for its April 23 fundraising gala, “Evening with the All-Stars Under the Big Top,” which will enchant attendees with an old-fashioned circus theme reminiscent of “The Greatest Showman.”
A lively circus parade will lead participants into an Italian big top circus tent, where acrobats, aerialists, magicians and more will entertain them. The event is the creation of Velocity Arts & Entertainment which supports local artists, technicians, and services. Dinner will be created by Park Avenue Catering from nearby Cotati.
“We are inviting everyone to run away to the circus with us, just for one night. It’s going to be a magical and heart-warming evening and an opportunity to support this organization which serves so many boys and their families—and is about to offer even more services to youth and families,” said Chief Executive Officer Cameron Safarloo.
Tickets for the “Evening with the All-Stars Under the Big Top” gala are $350 and can be purchased at hannacenter.org/gala.
This event will meet and exceed County and CDC guidelines based on the best and most current information available. Proof of vaccinations will be required without exception. Everyone from front line greeters, caterers, and staff to the performers and stagehands will have provided proof of vaccination.
Kicking off a weekend of activities celebrating the youth served and launching plans to support more young people and families, the gala is followed by a free Community Celebration on Sunday, April 24, on its campus in Sonoma, CA. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.hannacenter.org/the-latest/events/.
