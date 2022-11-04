Today, Oct. 25, ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Disability Rights Advocates, Legal Aid of Sonoma County, and California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. filed suit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day.
This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing. Current listings for the smallest available apartments in Sebastopol approach an amount that is roughly equivalent to 100% of the monthly net income for a full-time worker making California’s minimum wage. As a result, many long-time Sebastopol residents have been priced out of fixed housing, even though they may need to remain in the city to be near their families, jobs, schools, healthcare providers, and support networks.
Unlike similar bans in other cities, the Sebastopol ordinance isn’t based on concerns about traffic safety or vehicle size. Instead, the ordinance explicitly targets vehicles “designed or altered for human habitation.” This allows police to enforce the ordinance in a discriminatory manner. Although the ordinance prohibits parking any vehicle in which a person could sleep, the city has made it clear that they intend to enforce the ordinance only against people who are living in their vehicles or are otherwise considered “undesirable.”
“Sebastopol has not only failed to provide notice or guidelines for the police to prevent arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement; the city has made it clear that it intends to enforce the ordinance only against people who have been the subject of complaints or whom the police deem ‘undesirable,’ while giving wealthier residents a pass. This is discrimination, plain and simple.” said Alicia Roman, Staff Attorney at California Rural Legal Assistance.
In addition to being discriminatory, Sebastopol's ordinance is uniquely punitive and enacts a “one strike, you’re out” policy that calls for confiscating and impounding people’s only means of shelter with the first citation. The threat of suddenly losing one’s shelter is immensely stressful to people already struggling to maintain stability in their lives. “Instead of working with the homeless and providing a reasonable solution, Sebastopol came up with a draconian one, to ban homeless people living in their vehicles from the city,” said Michael Deegan, a former resident of Sebastopol and one of the plaintiffs in the case. “As a result, I was forced to move to Santa Rosa where I have been assaulted by people and harassed by police. Sebastopol should overturn their RV Ban and find another solution that is more humane and reasonable.”
Sebastopol officials’ actions have made clear that they are more concerned with driving unhoused residents out of the city than providing meaningful solutions. In 2021, the city council passed a resolution declaring the existence of a “homeless emergency.” According to the council, the “emergency” was not the human tragedy of community members being forced to live in vehicles. Rather, it was that the existence of these vehicularly-housed residents was “impacting adjacent property owners, neighborhood [sic], businesses… and the general public.”
Illustrating this is the fact that Sebastopol provides almost no shelters for residents experiencing homelessness. Options are even more limited for unhoused Sebastopol residents with disabilities because the city has failed to provide accessible facilities. Many people who have lost their homes have only one alternative to sleeping unsheltered on the street: living in their vehicles.
“Sebastopol cannot continue to pass the buck on the regional housing crisis by pushing people living in their vehicles into neighboring communities. This approach is both cruel and counterproductive. To solve homelessness, Bay Area cities must work together to facilitate housing development and provide services and safe shelter to the unhoused,” said Justin O. Milligan, Homelessness Prevention Attorney at Legal Aid of Sonoma County.
Thomas Zito, Supervising Attorney at Disability Rights Advocates, said, “Sebastopol's failure to provide adequate affordable housing for its residents has disproportionate risk for our clients and others like them, who are low-income people with disabilities, who have been forced into housing of last resort – their vehicles. Living in an RV, car, or trailer is often much safer for people with disabilities than congregate shelters or living in a tent. Sebastopol cannot solve its housing crisis by driving unhoused people with disabilities out of town.”
“Sebastopol’s ordinance unlawfully attacks its most vulnerable residents–those who, because of economic circumstances and the City’s own policy failures, have been forced to seek shelter by living in vehicles,” said William Freeman, Senior Counsel of the ACLU of Northern California. “It is not permissible for a city to address the crisis of homelessness by attempting to force unhoused people out of town.”
(1) comment
Statement from City Manager Larry McLaughlin:
The October 25 ACLU press release (printed above) mischaracterizes the nature and intent of the Sebastopol City Council’s decision to adopt Parking Ordinance 1136 (Link: https://sebastopol.municipal.codes/SMC/10.76). The City Council did not make this decision lightly or with the intent to “drive out” the unhoused from Sebastopol. Rather, the City Council spent months, and many public meetings discussing both the proposed parking ordinance and the larger issues of the unhoused in Sebastopol with advocates for the unhoused, public and private service providers for the unhoused, state and county officials, the general public, and local businesses. The parking ordinance is only one part of the City’s broader efforts to balance care for the unhoused in the City with the needs of other City residents and businesses. The previous situation with unsafe, and unregulated continuous RV parking, especially on Morris Street, was untenable. The area was impacted by trash, sewage, human waste, and other public health and safety issues. Unfortunately, at least one of the residents living in an RV on Morris Street died there. Faced with this growing public health and safety crisis, the City Council took numerous actions including, but not limited to, the following. First, the City hired an unhoused outreach coordinator who met individually with each of the persons residing in RVs in the City to offer them services and assistance to obtain more secure housing. This assistance included helping RV owners to obtain the necessary registrations for their vehicles and to ensure that their vehicles are in working order.
For more information on how Sebastopol is serving its unhoused residents, see the June 30, 2022 Town Hall on the Status of the Unhoused on the City of Sebastopol website here: https://ci.sebastopol.ca.us/City-Government/City-Council/City-Council-Special-Projects/Town-Hall-on-Status-of-Unhoused
Second, the City worked with its partner Sonoma Applied Village Services (“SAVS”) to establish the Horizon Shine Village on a property within the City. The Horizon Shine Village houses 20 RVS and about 30 people who were formerly living on the City’s streets. Horizon Shine has bathrooms, sinks and showers, a dining tent/community hub, security cameras and a large fence surrounding the property so that residents have a clean, safe area in which to live. It is the City’s understanding that every Sebastopol resident that was formerly living on Morris Street who wanted to move into the Village was either allowed to do so or was able to find more secure housing elsewhere. The City has also spent considerable effort and expense in defending the Horizon Shine Village from a lawsuit seeking to shut down the Village, which is currently pending on appeal in the First District of the California Court of Appeal following the City’s successful defense of the Village in Sonoma County Superior Court Case Number SCV -270053.
For more information on SAVS Horizon Shine Village see the FAQs on the City of Sebastopol website (https://www.ci.sebastopol.ca.us/City-Government/City-Council/City-Council-Special-Projects/Horizon-Shine-RV-Village) or visit the SAVS website (https://sonomavillages.org/horizon-shine/).
Finally, to ensure that the unsafe conditions on Morris Street are not reestablished, the City passed the parking ordinance which is the subject of the lawsuit. The ordinance does not prohibit unhoused residents from parking and sleeping on any City streets during the nighttime hours. It does, however, prohibit RVs and other defined vehicles from remaining parked on certain streets during certain hours of the day. These time and manner restrictions on parking on certain streets during certain times of the day are well within the City’s police powers and do not inherently violate anyone’s constitutional rights.
That said, the Sebastopol City Council is always open to hearing ideas from its residents for new or revised parking regulations that would not involve returning the City’s streets to their prior condition – which was unsafe and unhealthy for both unhoused and housed residents alike. Members of the public are invited to reach out to the City Council via email at citycouncil@cityofsebastopol.org and attend City Council meetings which are held the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.