St. George Greek and Middle Eastern Festival was founded in 2006 by the parishioners of St. George Orthodox Church in Rohnert Park. For fourteen years they have offered a festival celebration to Sonoma County to share the experience of the culture, food, and tradition for a fun-filled weekend.
Enjoy the live music of the Mediterranean, feast on gyros, shawarma, falafel, hummus, kabob, loukoumades, baklava, knafeh and more.
Watch and participate in traditional folk-dance performances, tutorials, and competitions. Stroll through the International Market Place and boutiques to find something new. Relax in the Hookah lounge, get creative with Henna tattoos and end the day with a cup of freshly brewed Turkish Coffee.
There is also a kid’s corner which features arts, face painting, cotton candy and snow cones.
Free admission with free parking. Enjoy all of this on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. at 7311 College View Dr. in Rohnert Park.
