The 11th Rivertown Revival will celebrate the Petaluma River and our community with two days packed with music, art, play, food, crafts, $5 weddings, games and much more for all ages! Join us for our first two-day event, taking place on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center on the McNear Peninsula. The music lineup features Sean Hayes, Royal Jelly Jive, La Gente SF, Sebastian St. James & The Highway Poets and much more on Saturday plus the Rivertown Revue with special guests, King Street Giants, The Billie Holiday Project and more on Sunday. Discounted, advance tickets are on sale now at RivertownRevival.com. Come celebrate the Greatest Slough on Earth and help us raise funds for Friends of the Petaluma River!
