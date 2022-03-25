As the Rohnert Park-Cotati teachers announce the end of their strike, the question is now “Will the Gravenstein teachers the next ones forced to strike in Sonoma County?” 97.8 percent of Gravenstein educators recently authorized a strike if needed as they head to fact finding after failed impasse mediation on February 23, 2022. In 2020-21, the statewide average teacher pay was $85,856. At GUSD, in 2020-21, the average wage for teachers was only $82,819 and healthcare was significantly below average despite Sonoma County being recognized as one of the least affordable counties in the state and nation.
The cost of living in Sonoma County is way above average and having financially overwhelmed teachers who cannot pay their rent, have to work two and three jobs to make ends meet is not good for anyone, especially our students. We will never be able to retain and recruit the best educators for our students without a written commitment to fix this situation and prioritize those who are closest to our students. Strangely, GUSD has admitted in our negotiations that if we go to fact finding that a Fact Finder will say the district has the money to pay for our proposal and yet they refuse to give us a fair contract. Additionally, in the recent Rohnert Park-Cotati fact finding, the report said, “ With each new collective bargaining agreement, Sonoma County districts have accelerated wage increases to prioritize teachers…The Union presented undisputed evidence that the jurisdictions making strides to reprioritize teachers are doing so because of a Sonoma County public interest in improving teacher living conditions, preventing good teachers from leaving, and correcting a history, perceived by the public, of neglect for teacher welfare…” Linda Helton, Hillcrest Middle School teacher and GUTA President, said, “The district’s behavior is baffling and so unnecessary and disrespectful after two years of huge sacrifices and flexibility from our educators and a catastrophe facing the teaching profession.”
Nick Pulley, K-8 Music Teacher, said, “Everyone knows Sonoma County is already an expensive place to live. The fact that the district’s offer doesn’t cover cost of living increases is very frustrating, especially considering how much education funding has been approved by the state. Many of us, including myself, can’t buy a house on our current salary and have 2nd jobs to supplement our income.”
GUSD serves approximately 736 students. The district operates one elementary and one middle school.
