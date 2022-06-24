Those Individuals Interested in a new career as a casino dealer. Must be able to work weekends and holidays and must be 21 or older to apply.
Those Individuals Interested in a new career as a casino dealer, able to work weekends and holidays, and must be 21 or older to apply may attend a free Blackjack dealer school with pat-time positions available (guaranteed a minimum of two scheduled shifts per week).
When:
June 24 – July 1
Monday–Friday
6 p.m.–10 p.m.
July 11–August 3
Monday–Friday
1–5 p.m.
Graton Dealer School On-Property
• Apply here: https://www.gratonresortcasino.com/about-us/careers/dealer-school/ or call 707.588.7097
Requirements:
• Must possess ability to count, add and subtract
• Must have manual dexterity sufficient to handle playing cards and chips
• Good communication skills and friendly with guests
• Attending the Graton dealer school is not a guarantee of future employment. Students must be able to pass live auditions for all games learned. Additionally, pre-employment drug screen and background checks are required
