For those interested in a new career as a casino dealer, Graton Resort & Casino is offering free Blackjack Dealer School. Part time Blackjack positions are available (guaranteed a minimum of two scheduled shifts per week), and people must be able to work weekends and holidays. Must be 21 or older to apply.
The Graton Blackjack Dealer School is on the Graton property (288 Golf Course Dr. West, Rohnert Park) and sessions dates are June 6, July 1, (Monday – Friday, 6 –10 p.m.); and July 11, August 3, (Monday – Friday, 1–5 p.m.).
Applicants should possess ability to count, add and subtract, have manual dexterity sufficient to handle playing cards and chips, and have good communication skills to be friendly with guests.
For more information, call 707.588.7097 or visit their website, gratonresortcasino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.