Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire announces the third cohort of the Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Course. Goodwill Industries has partnered with Meta and Coursera to help those searching for a career in social media marketing.
Through this self-paced program, learners will be given the opportunity to gain the skills needed to make them successful in social media marketing and are able to earn a Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate following the completion of the course. This fully virtual course starting September 7, 2022, is designed to be completed in 20 weeks, and includes a weekly two-hour group session, and 100 hours of overall training focused on the abilities needed for social media marketing.
Meta provides scholarships for the e-learning course and Goodwill provides wraparound services including the weekly study group, career planning, resume building, and offers extra support as needed. This program is available to learners in Mendocino, Lake, Trinity, Humboldt, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. Those interested can visit https://gire.org/programs/ to apply. Goodwill-Redwood Empire is very excited for Cohort 3 of the program and to help participants on their career journeys. Tracey Feick, Director of Mission Services Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire 707-523-0550 or tfeick@gire.org.
