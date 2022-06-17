Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire is thrilled to launch a new program designed to help youth build job readiness skills and gain valuable work experience through paid internships.
Youth can register now at www.gire.org for the 5-week virtual class that will kick-off on June 28,2022 and will meet two (2) hours per week. This program is offered free to youth 15 – 20 and is being fully funded by Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire. The classes will cover career exploration, job search skills and soft skills needed in today’s work environment.
Youth who successfully complete the program will be able to participate in a paid internship to put their skills to work and build their experience and resumes.
“Every day we provide work readiness training, employment, and upskilling programs to our community. We are delighted to expand to serve the youth as they prepare to enter the workforce,” said Brandy Evans, President & CEO.
Contact: Tracey Feick, Director of Mission Services at 707-523-0550 or tfeick@gire.org.
