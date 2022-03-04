The golf tournament registration is now open for the Global Partners for Development’s first annual Golf for Girls and their allies. This event benefits initiatives that support girls and women in East Africa and will be held Monday April 25 starting at 9 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. $300 per golfer or $1200 for a foursome and a four-person scramble. Also, a BBQ luncheon will be available. Visit gpfd.org/events for more information.

