Among the many events occurring this month, is Give Out Day. Coinciding with Pride Month, June is also the largest online funding effort for many non-profits supporting the LGBTQ+ community. It is sponsored by the Horizons Foundation which was created in 1980. This foundation is the “world’s first community foundation of, by and for LGBTQ people.” They do that with grants that support this community. They also invest in LGBTQ non-profits. Give Out Day is one of their efforts to strengthen a culture of LGBTQ giving, hopefully to build a permanent endowment that secures the community’s future for generations to follow.
Give Out Day is a month-long fundraising campaign that started on June 1 and runs through June 30. June 30th, the day, is the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ community. The fundraising effort of this foundation helps hundreds of LGBTQ non-profits in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and the Territory of Puerto Rico. In 2021 over 500 LGBTQ organizations participated, raising more than $1.6 million from 19,000+ individual donors.
The foundation also provides bonus money in addition to the funds raised by each non-profit. The bonus money isn’t based on the amount collected, rather you earn it by the number of individual donors who give $10 or more. To make it as fair as possible given differences in population, advertising, name recognition or other factors; they place the non-profits into one of three national categories. Those are Small, Medium, and Large. So, each non-profit is only competing against similar non-profits.
Last year one local non-profit finished fifth on the National Small Leaderboard. That was Amor Para Todos (APT) located in Petaluma, CA. They had 117 unique donors and raised a total of $8,768 during the month-long event. Only the top three finishers earned bonus money ranging from $2,500 to a top prize of $10,000. Although APT raised more money than the third-place finisher, they were 50 unique donors behind and thus lost out on the $2,500 bonus prize. This year APT hopes to do better. As of June 11, they’ve raised $1,480 from 36 unique donors. If you want to help them succeed, you can donate at: Amor Para Todos | Give Out Day.
Other Sonoma County Non-profits participating in the event this year are Sonoma County Pride, Sebastopol Area Senior Center, Petaluma People Services Center, Face2Face, Moppenheimorg, Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, and the Billy Foundation.
Sonoma County Pride raises funds to put on the annual Pride Festival in Santa Rosa. Sebastopol Area Senior Center conducts numerous events for elder LGBTQ+ residents. Petaluma People’s Service Center has over 70 different services including Mentor Me, Share a Ride, and recently the S.A.F.E program in Rohnert Park and Cotati. Face2Face is an organization for those living with HIV. Moppenheimorg is a news service spotlighting non-profits. SRJC Foundation supports programs and students going to SRJC. Finally, the Billy Foundation supports gay, bi, and queer men. To give to these organizations go to: Search | Give Out Day and click on their icon.
These organizations are 501(c)(3) nonprofits whose staff and board leadership are primarily LGBTQ, and which primarily serves LGBTQ people. Donations are tax deductible. The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum donation amount. Donations can be made via credit card, debit card, PayPal, ACH, and ApplePay. All donations are irrevocable and cannot be refunded. Will you be a unique 2022 donor?
Full disclosure, the author serves on the Advisory Board for Amor Para Todos. She also supports and volunteers with numerous other Sonoma County LGBTQ non-profit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.