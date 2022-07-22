On July 24th there will be an Ice Cream Social held in the Girl Scout Hut located at 295 Santa Alicia Drive (within Alicia Park). The event will run from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Registration in advance is requested to ensure they’ll have enough supplies on-hand. You can register at: https://tinyurl.com/RPIceCreamSocial. An adult is required to be in attendance with their prospective girl scout. When registering, they request you indicate the child’s grade for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
The event is for families who reside in, or attend school in Rohnert Park, Cotati, or Penngrove who are not currently in Girl Scouts. According to Deanna Lockhart “It is an opportunity for adults to talk about Girl Scouts with Leaders and Volunteers” and for the kids to meet and interact with girls who are currently in scouting. Other activities will be available such as sidewalk chalk, jump-ropes, balls, and bubbles to hang out and play.
Lockhart is on the staff of the Girl Scouts of Northern California Council. She is a Community Manager who has been on staff for ten years, a resident of Santa Rosa, and a mother who raised a daughter that was active in Girl Scouts. She supports troops in five counties of the North Bay to include Marin, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, and Mendocino. The Northern California Council serves 19 counties from Santa Clara north to the Oregon border. According to their website the council serves over 40 thousand girls, has almost four thousand troops, 30 thousand adult members, and runs eight different camp properties. In Sonoma County over 2,000 girls participate in the Girl Scouts.
There are six different levels of scouting to ensure the programs meet the needs of girls at every age level. Daisies are grade K-1, with Brownies grade 2 and 3. Juniors cover grade 4-5 with Cadettes covering middle school grades sixth through eighth. Seniors is the program for grades 9 and 10 and finally Ambassadors for juniors and seniors in high school.
The council values diversity and inclusiveness and does not discriminate on any basis, including age, race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. They have four core programs which are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), Community Based, Financial Literacy and Camp and the Outdoors. The goal is to “help girls develop a strong sense of self, positive values, and healthy relationships, and encourage them to be challenge seekers and community problem solvers.”
Cotati, Rohnert Park, Penngrove girls and adults are invited to “Make new friends and keep the old” by coming out to this event. However, even if you can’t make the event, you can still RSVP and select “can’t attend.” Doing that allows them to keep you in the loop for future events and activities. If you have additional questions, you can contact Lockhart at dlockhart@gsnorcal.org or browse their very informative website at www.gsnorcal.org
