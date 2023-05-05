Girl Scouts from the Cotati and Rohnert Park Service Unit 106 are helping the members of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati build bungalows that the RP city workers will hang from various trees in the city. Helpers were Paige Bouchard, Paige’s mom, Rotary president Darren Patterson, Arya Nunes, Adalyn Hamilton, Kaia Murphy, Brinley Murphy, Madeline Nunes, Arya Nunes, Adalyn Hamilton, Adeline Stockton and Nora Stockton.
