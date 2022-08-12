Mark your calendars for August 20 and 21. This is when La Plaza Park will host the 29th annual accordion festival. The festival is put on by the Cotati Accordion Festival which is a non-profit organization established in 1991. Their mission is to promote the love of the accordion while supporting youth service organizations. According to their website at: Cotati Accordion Festival (cotatifest.com), they’ve contributed just under $500,000 to date. Their charter says they are “dedicated to providing funds for Performing Arts Programs in our local schools.”
Over 30 performers and bands are scheduled to perform during the two-day event. Performers will play on various stages starting at 9:45 a.m. both days. On Saturday they’ll run until almost 8 p.m. and on Sunday the grand finale is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The jam tent will surely continue to be a crowd favorite too. This is where “10-20 accordions and other instruments” could be playing at once. The music is non-stop from 9:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days in the tent. It’s located near the north gate entry.
The founders of the event were Clifton Buck-Kauffman and Jim Boggio. Boggio was a well-known local musical artist. Although the accordion was his specialty he also served as a bandleader, pianist, instrumentalist, and a producer of shows. Buck-Kauffman was a co-owner of a music studio and a “booster of a wide range of local civic activities.” After a recording session, the two men kicked around the idea of having an accordion festival. Embracing the idea, they got to work. Boggio handled “the musical end” which meant obtaining the musicians, planning the program, and pulling together the “entire musical production.” Buck-Kauffman handled the rest which included staging, sound equipment, posters, vendor booths, etc.
As with most new endeavors, funding was a concern. However, Buck-Kauffman approached civic organizations he had served on such at the City of Cotati, Chamber of Commerce, and the Sonoma County’s Cultural Arts Council. Private donations were also sought. Between these two men, the many volunteers, and the generous donations of citizens and organizations, that first festival was a huge success. It’s been going strong ever since.
You can purchase one- or two-day tickets for the festival in-person or in advance. Advance tickets are cheaper, can be purchased from their website or at all Oliver’s locations as well as The Last Record Store in Santa Rosa and at People’s Music in Sebastopol. One day advance tickets are $19 compared to $23 in person at the gate. Seniors get a discounted advance ticket for $17 or $21 when purchased at the gate. Kids 15 and under are free if accompanied by a paying adult. Two-day advance purchase prices are $28 and $32 if purchased at the gate.
Like many community events, volunteers are always needed. If interested, you can sign up on the website. You’ll need to “commit for a minimum of 3 hours” to earn a free two-day ticket, 2022 poster, and a hospitality meal. There is free parking and a shuttle service to and from the Cal Trans parking lot at the north end of Cotati located at corner of St. Joseph’s Way and Old Redwood Highway. The shuttle also stops at the E. Cotati Smart Train station on Saturday. For more information you can contact info@cotatifest.com by email or (707) 664-0444 by phone.
You can also become a sponsor and support the work of the non-profit. Various levels from $100 to $10,000 are available. This year’s sponsors include the Exchange Bank, Oliver’s, Carl’s Body Shop, Larsen’s Feed and Pet Supply, Recology, Straus Family Creamery and the City of Cotati among many others. Full disclosure: The Community Voice is also a sponsor, with other media to include radio stations and print media. You can also support this worthwhile cause by sending a check to the “Cotati Accordion Festival” at 29 Mission Drive, Petaluma, CA. 94952.
