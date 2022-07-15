Musical Moment’s Nancy Nelle joins us with her musical partner, also Nancy to make up the two-person band, Razzle Dazzle July 15 from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Sonoma County Museum.
This fun-filled hour and a half of music will feature upbeat children’s songs played on Ukulele, along with maracas, tambourines, a kazoo, a slide whistle, and more! This music is sure to delight as your children play and explore or stop to watch and clap, dance, or sing along!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.