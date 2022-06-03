School Garden Network is going bananas over its second annual Garden Camp! This summer, starting July 4th, kids ages 8-11 and 12-17 for Junior Educators can experience summer camp while learning about how to care for foods that help them grow.
Through four individual weeks, School Garden Network will reconnect kids to the natural world around them each day through investigation, exploration, food, art and joy. Lead Camp Director, Emily Ruebl, and her energetic team will be in the gardens and surrounding acreage of Salmon Creek School in Occidental, CA.
Each week involves:
● Working in the garden
● Building and creating
● Test driving a bike blender
● Cooking with food from the garden
● Peaceful nature exploration
● Running around playing games
● Journaling & drawing
● Singing songs
● Joy and friendship
Be a peach, help spread the word!
LOCATION
Salmon Creek School Garden 1935 Bohemian Highway Occidental, CA.
RATES/ REGISTRATION
http://schoolgardennetwork.eventbrite.com Campers (8-11) $375/week
Sibling Rate: $335
Multiple Week Rate: $335
Junior Educator (12-17 year old): $225 Discounts & Scholarships Available
DATES:
Each Session is M-F from 9 am to 3:00pm July 4-8, 2022 Week 1: Brainiac Blastoff
July 11-15, 2022 Week 2: Rooted Hearts
July 18-22, 2022 Week 3: Budding Botanists July 25-29, 2022 Week 4: Fruits of Our Labor
About SCHOOL GARDEN NETWORK:
School Garden Network is a 501c3 grassroots organization that grows healthy students, families, schools, and communities through garden-based education. Many thanks to Bohemian Market in Occidental, Mighty Arrow Foundation, and The Foundation for Global Sports Development for sponsoring scholarships for students.
