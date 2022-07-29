Tuesday’s City Council meeting wasn’t as dense with information as usual. Instead, the meeting was members of the council talking about what items to talk about on the next meeting and where the topic of conversation should go. After the housekeeping of future meetings was out of the way the next wave of conversation had to do with many different topics, ranging from military equipment, construction on city hall, water and concluded with City Manager Damian O’Bid’s report.
The first item on the consent calendar for Tuesday’s meeting was about awarding a construction contract for the city hall window replacement project. The council passed the resolution, which contracted August-wage Construction the authority over the project and gave them the ability to change it up as needed.
Second was an important item for the council. This item was an ordinance banning the use of any new and existing fossil fuel stations. The city is trying to break its dependence on fossil fuels so they passed this ordinance to make sure companies who harbor fossil fuels can’t expand and that no more fossil fuel facilities emerge.
Along those same lines, this resolution invested in new provisions for electric charging ports and other means of green energy.
Next up was more construction. The council passed a resolution accepting the community center roof replacement project as complete. Then the council came up with an agreement for on-call and downtown specific plan consulting. This plan was a resolution which authorized the city manager to execute a contract with 4Leag Inc. to provide on-call and Downtown Specific Plan Update planning consulting services.
The next two items on the consent calendar had to do with building and engineering. First, was the approval of a professional services agreement to design the P-1 portal, mercantile, and Aaron Water main replacement project. The council came to an agreement with Coastland Civic Engineering, LLP to design the P-1 Portal, Mercantile, and Aaron Water Main Replacement Project. Second, was the General Engineering services agreement with Moe engineering Inc. for providing General Engineering Support Services.
Finally, the council wrapped up the consent calendar by confirming that meetings will still be held remotely due to the Health and Safety Concerns posed to the public.
The next phase was the first presentation of the night. This presentation was about AB 481, which was about the use of military equipment. AB 481 was funded to address the funding, acquisition, and use of military equipment by law enforcement agencies. In order to continue using military equipment all law enforcement agencies must sign a contract and show they are using the military style equipment that’s legal under this bill. The bill designated 15 categories as military equipment items.
Lastly, was the council adopting a resolution awarding the 2023 Pavement Preservation Project to Pavement Coatings Co. and authorizing the city manager to execute the construction contract for the project which includes the construction and inspection aspect of things.
The meeting concluded with City Manager O’Bid sharing some tidbits of information. O’Bid told the council and community members that on August 2nd at 6 p.m. there’s an event called National Night Out. This event allows the community to meet the Cotati Police Officers and their staff. Next up was something very important for the whole state and it’ll be welcome news for the community to hear. Since we are in a drought it’s been recommended to cut the water use. According to O’Bid the city used 23 percent less water in June compared to years past, which he said is a great number considering it’s the peak of summer and we are in a drought. As always, O’Bid’s full statements are on the Cotati City Council’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.