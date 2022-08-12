After two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, a longstanding Sebastopol celebration will return on August 13.
The Gravenstein apples are back; this year, the pandemic will not halt the apple fair that coincides with it. Sonoma County Farm Trails is once again hosting the Gravenstein Apple Fair and Concert from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 13 and 14 at Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol.
The fair took a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID, but in its place, Sonoma County Farm Trails — a nonprofit dedicated to keeping farms forever in Sonoma County — held a benefit concert in 2021.
“We are ecstatic to have this event back. Sonoma County Farm Trails has been producing this event since 1973. Our ‘Apple Core’ committee is made of members who work year-round to plan and execute the Gravenstein Apple Fair, and we all love to see this event come alive every year. This will be the 49th year for the Fair, and people love it,” said Tyffani Sedgwick, a marketing communications specialist working with the fair.
At the event, attendees can enjoy live music, local food, arts and crafts, activities for kids, farm demonstrations, craft cider, beer and wine and more.
“The namesake Gravenstein Apple will be found throughout — you can buy apples to take home, you can try fantastic foods made with apples, join an apple pie eating contest, show off your skills in an apple juggling contest,” Sedgwick said.
As for the music offerings, there will be 24 acts performing over two days. The King Street Giants, a Sonoma County-based group who performs their own New Orleans-influenced music, will headline Saturday. On Sunday, The Brothers Comatose — a Bay Area five-piece string band who has forged their path in West Coast bluegrass, country and rock — will headline.
“The quality of the music talent you’ll find at this fair is unmatched. In some ways, it’s really a music festival,” Sedgwick said.
One of the unique activities offered at the fair is the chance to see and get a hands-on experience with farm life. There will be cow-milking demonstrations and a petting zoo featuring llamas, sheep, goats and more. There will also be agricultural games where attendees can participate in a tractor pedal pull, toss hay bales and judge the Ugly Produce Beauty Pageant.
The fair will also feature demonstrations and seminars for locals who want to learn about skills such as how to plant a pollinator garden, craft cider, make jam and live with a mini horse.
“This fair is very much a community event that also attracts people from all over the Bay Area and beyond. It’s a chance to celebrate Sonoma County’s agricultural roots, educate people on farming practices today and teach them where their food comes from. It’s a fun gathering that is welcoming to everyone of all ages. And at the heart, it is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Sonoma County Farm Trails,” Sedgwick said. “Our agricultural community needs support now, more than ever.”
Farm Trails has set a goal for this year's fair to send zero waste to the landfill.
“Our farm members have always been dedicated to taking care of our land and are now on the front lines of climate change. Being as green as possible has become a big priority of the Gravenstein Apple Fair,” Sedgwick said.
All food from waste will be distributed to local pig farms. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable beverage containers that can be filled at the numerous water stations. Food vendors will serve food in compostable service ware from World Centric, a Sonoma County company focused on elevating global sustainability issues awareness. Local wines, hard ciders and microbrews will be served in real glassware.
New to the event is the VIP area, which will include lounge seating areas with exclusive food vendors. There will be complimentary cider, beer and wine, and VIP guests will have access to Artisan Alley, where they can taste hand-crafted foods and beverages and meet the makers. Tickets for the VIP section are $150 and must be purchased beforehand.
General admissions tickets are $18, kids 13 and under are $10, and 5 and under are free.
