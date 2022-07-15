Come July 15 from 8 a.m. to noon to help spread the chips to control the weeds and make new friends at the Friendly Rotary Peace Garden. Bring rakes, shovels, sunscreen, water, and friends to help keep the peace garden clean and inviting. Stop by on the corner of Burton Ave. and Berniece and say hello to the energetic Rotary crew.

