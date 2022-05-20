Friedman’s getting the ‘Most Good Award’

On Monday, Major Mitham Clement, Corps Officer of the Petaluma Salvation Army, welcomed Billy, Suzie, and Barry Friedman to the Petaluma Corps for a tour of the facility. Also in attendance were David Adams, owner of Quality Printing and the Chairman of the TSA advisory board, and Board Member Tim Saavedra, Vice President of Umpqua Bank in Petaluma.
The purpose of the tour was to acknowledge the many ways that Friedman’s Home Improvement has contributed to the day-to-day operations of the Petaluma TSA. Friedman’s contributions to the organization have included assisting us in feeding 400 families a week, support of the youth and counseling programs conducted on the TSA campus by Petaluma Peoples Services and Mentor Me, as well as the donation of thousands of dollars in building materials over the past four years to the Petaluma TSA. These donations have been a vital part of the continuation and growth of the services the Petaluma TSA provides to those in need in the community.
As the Friedman’s toured the facility, Major Clement talked about the current programs and changes at the Petaluma Corps, as well as future programs such as the “After School Youth Services” for elementary through high school students. Programs to help with homework, youth activities, family counseling and support to homeless high school students who are working hard to graduate. At the end of the tour the Friedman’s were officially recognized with the “Doing the Most Good Award” for outstanding leadership and service to the community. A token of appreciation from the TSA, board members, and volunteers of the Petaluma Corps. Billy Friedman shared how the tradition of giving back to the community was started by his father Benny Friedman when Friedman Bros. opened in Petaluma in 1956. He shared how Benny would ring the bell at a kettle for the TSA during the holidays. The tradition of giving back to the community is kept alive by himself and now his son Barry Friedman.
Also, George Spellman was awarded volunteer of the year. Spellman came to volunteer at the TSA in 2019, when through the collaborative work of the TSA and COTS, the food box program at COTS was transferred to the TSA. Leaving COTS to focus on their work with the homeless and strengthening the Petaluma TSA’s food pantry program with volunteers and resources to combat food insecurity in our community. Spellman plans were to stay with the pantry program until the transition was complete. Spellman said at the presentation, “I was only going to stay just ninety days for the transition. I got to know Major Clement and the other volunteers at the TSA and stayed on. The TSA allows me to make a direct difference in lives that need a hand up in our community”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.