From June 6 through August 12 , the Redwood Empire Food Bank will offer free and healthy breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under across Sonoma County through their Summer Lunch program.
An overwhelming 1 in 6 children worry about where their next meal will come from. During a regular school year, the Redwood Empire Food Bank reaches many of these children through their Afterschool Café, School Pantry, and Preschool Pantry programs.
“The summer months are a critical time for children who participate in the National School Lunch program during the school year. When schools break for the summer, thousands of children in our community lose access to free and reduced cost school meals. Summer Lunch addresses this meal gap by providing nutritious meals to children in our community,” said Josie Ortiz, Programs Coordinator at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “And let’s face it, hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”
There will be 44 Summer Lunch sites this year throughout Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Sonoma, Rohnert Park, Cotati, and Healdsburg. The Redwood Empire Food Bank is also expanding to Lake County for the first time. In addition to the Summer Lunch meals, sites will be offering weekly groceries for the entire family.
To find your nearest location, visit getfood.refb.org, or call 2-1-1. For immediate assistance or more information about the Summer Lunch Program you can call the Redwood Empire Food Bank directly at 707-523-7903.
About the Redwood Empire Food Bank
The Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving Northern California. Since 1987, the Redwood Empire Food Bank has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger—serving more than 100,000 children, families and seniors in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties. With over 300 direct service distributions, and 150 partnerships with other hunger-relief organizations, all residents facing food insecurity have access to more than 450 weekly and monthly distribution sites across the five counties.
Visit getfood.refb.org or call 707-523-7903 to learn more.
