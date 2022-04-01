Dr. William F. Kivett, 1140 Sonoma Ave. in Santa Rosa is holding a free skin cancer screening exam on Thursday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All walk-ins no appointments needed. Dr. Kivett’s office is one block south of Memorial Hospital. This is a brief and thorough exam that you should take the exam notes to your doctor. 707-275-6410. No need to call ahead.
Cancer De Piel
Jueves 7 De Abril,
Caminata De 9 a.m. a 7 p.m.
No Se Necesita Cita Previa
Ofincina de William F. Kivett
Dermatologo, Cirujano. Plastico
1140 Sonoma Ave. Suite 1 A Santa Rosa
1 cuadra al sur del Memorial Hospital
707-275-6410 No es necesaria iiamar con anticipacion
Breve examen exhaustive
Li
Leve nuestras notas de examen a su medico
