The Sebastopol Climate Action Committee will host an organic compost giveaway on Saturday March 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 425 Morris Street Sebastopol - Behind Youth Annex. This free event is open to the public, compliments of the City of Sebastopol, Sebastopol Climate Action Committee, Zero Waste Sonoma, and Napa Recycling & Waste Services.
Compost applied to garden beds and around trees will boost plants with nutrients as well as replenish the soil microorganisms and organic matter which in turn improves soil health and carbon sequestration. This is very important during droughts.
• Healthy soil will require less irrigation during dry periods between rains.
• Healthy soil will absorb more water during heavy rains resulting in less runoff and erosion.
Home gardener Terri Moon happily reported, “After applying the compost from the Sebastopol fall give away, I went from watering my garden every other day to watering once a week.”
Home and school gardeners are invited to come to the compost pick up site with covid safe masks, shovels, gloves, a tarp and a car with containers or a pick-up truck prepared to load their own compost. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with parking at the compost site. People in need of loading assistance should email the hosts prior to the event at Sebastopolsinkscarbon@gmail.com.
The Climate Action Committee is a group of dedicated citizens and city council members in Sebastopol working to address the global climate emergency through local action; Free ½-1 Cu.Yd. per household-self serve, come prepared with shovels, gloves, mask, containers, or truck.
Contact Sebastopolsinkscarbon@gmail.com or ClimateActionCommittee@cityofsebastopol.org
