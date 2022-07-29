“Aging Gayfully!” is a unique class being offered online as part of the Older Adults Program of Santa Rosa Junior College. It is free to all California residents. The class provides a comfortable space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning adults to explore skillful aging strategies that address their unique aging issues. The Fall 2022 semester session begins online on Wednesday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues weekly until December 14. For more information or for instructions on how to enroll email the instructor Gary “Buz” Hermes MA at ghermes@santarosa.edu.
The Sonoma County Junior College District does not discriminate on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, ethnic group identification, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic condition, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information or sexual orientation in any of its policies, procedures or practices; nor does the District discriminate against any employees or applicants for employment on the basis of their age. This non-discrimination policy covers admission, access and treatment in District programs and activities--including but not limited to academic admissions, financial aid, educational services, and athletics--and application for District employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.