Free Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at noon at Rohnert Park Assembly of God, 4695 Snyder Ln. in Rohnert Park. All ages are welcome with a special hunt for preschoolers. There will also be a free hay ride at no charge. Google Rohnert Park Assembly of God for clear directions.
6-foot social distancing will be practiced. Hand sanitizer available and organized hunts with proper space to keep your child safe.
“This hunt is one of our free events giving back to our community,” said Pastor Chip Worthington , “This is our 21st egg hunt. This is our way of saying thank you to our friends.”
You can go to Rohnert Park Assembly of God Facebook page for more information. Please bring a copy of this paper with this article and your child will receive a free gift.
