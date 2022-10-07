Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that 40 students from hometowns in its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. Among the awardees are four students from Sonoma, Napa, and Marin Counties.
The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) funds the scholarships. This year, The Foundation is sponsoring 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. The scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have global impact.
This year’s scholars include:
• Maxim Saschin, from Rohnert Park, attending University of California, Davis and majoring in Computer Science.
• William Slaybaugh Dappen, from Saint Helena, attending University of California, Santa Cruz and majoring in Computer Engineering.
• Alessandro Barrera, from Novato, attending the University of San Francisco and majoring in Computer Science; and
• Ella Heimbrodt, from Novato, attending University of California, Berkeley and majoring in Sustainable Environmental Design.
