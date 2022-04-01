Join Elana Love, yoga teacher and Food for Thought’s own Development Coordinator, for a summer yoga series, with all proceeds benefiting Food for Thought, a nonprofit organization that fosters health and healing with food and compassion.
Tues., May 24 at 6 p.m. at Food for Thought
Tues., June 7 at 7 p.m. at Bees N Blooms
Sat., June 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Ron Rubin Winery
Sat., July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Landmark Vineyards
Sat., July 23 at 10 a.m. at Hook & Ladder Winery
Thurs., Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at The Happy Dahlia Farm
If you have any questions, contact ElanaN@FFTfoodbank.org (707) 887-1647 ext. 117.
